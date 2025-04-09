MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Some commanders of the Ukrainian units designated for an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region were uncertain about the legitimacy of crossing the border, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky stated.

"The offensive began on August 6. <...> However, it required thorough and meticulous preparations, <...> as it turned out that some viewed it as a kind of moral barrier," he told Ukraine’s Levy Bereg media outlet in an interview.

According to Syrsky, before the assault commenced, he had visited the troops to explain the purpose of the offensive to service members. "It was because even some commanders questioned whether it was legal," Syrsky added.

The Kursk Region was subjected to a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6, 2024. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces reported on March 12 that 86% of the territory occupied by Ukrainian troops has been liberated. In certain areas, Russian forces have advanced into the Sumy Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost over 72,000 troops since the fighting began in the Kursk area.