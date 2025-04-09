US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to arrive in Middle East in coming days — TV

DOHA, April 9. /TASS/. US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson will arrive in the Middle East this week to support the ongoing operation against Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah movement, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported citing an unnamed US official.

The source said that the majority of troops and equipment sent to reinforce US troops in the region has already arrived there.

According to Al Jazeera’s sources, the US armed forces use B-2 strategic bombers to attack Houthi fortifications. The planes take off from the Diego Garcia air base in the Indian Ocean.

Politico reported on March 21 that the United States was sending its Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the Middle East to join the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group currently operating in the Red Sea. Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said on the following day that the additional deployment demonstrates the weakness of the current US task force in the Red Sea and will not help Washington in its standoff with Yemeni rebels.