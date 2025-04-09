Lavrov to discuss Ukraine issue on sidelines of Antalya Forum — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov plans to hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Antalya Forum, which will particularly address the Ukraine issue, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Work is underway on the schedule of the bilateral meetings that Lavrov will hold on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. There will be a lot of meetings," she told a briefing.

According to Zakharova, "the situation around Ukraine will be discussed literally at every meeting."