Apple loses most valuable company status as its shares drop 23% over last 4 days — TV

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. Apple has fallen from its status as the world's most valuable company after its shares dropped by 23% in the last four trading sessions, ceding the top spot to Microsoft, CNBC TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, as of the close of trading on Tuesday, Microsoft's value was $2.64 trillion, while Apple's market capitalization was $2.59 trillion.

Before US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs on imported products, the capitalization of each company had surpassed $3 trillion. As CNBC stresses, due to its close trade ties with China, Apple is affected by the tariff policy of the US government more than other American companies in the sector.

According to analysts from the Swiss bank UBS, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the US may increase by $350 due to the tariffs.

According to the Yahoo Finance service, the price of Apple shares at the close of trading on the Nasdaq electronic exchange (04:00 p.m. East Coast time, 11:00 p.m. Moscow time) was $172.42 per share. Compared to the previous trading session, the company experienced a 4.98% decline in the value of its shares.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individual tariffs became effective on April 9.