Military operation in Ukraine

Trump welcomes Russia's initiative on talks with Ukraine, unlike Macron — senator

Alexey Pushkov noted that Trump's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of talks is quite different from that of Macron, who is trying to dictate his own terms

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, has positively assessed Russia's initiative on direct talks with Kiev, Russian senator Alexey Pushkov pointed out.

"Trump positively assessed Russia's initiative - unlike Macron, who called it a 'first but insufficient step,' as if it was up to him to decide what is sufficient and what is not," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pushkov noted that Trump's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of talks is quite different from that of Macron, who is trying to dictate his own terms.

Earlier, Putin offered the Kiev authorities to resume direct negotiations, which were suspended at the end of 2022, without any preconditions. The Russian leader voiced the corresponding initiative during a statement to reporters in the Kremlin. It is proposed to resume the talks on May 15 in Istanbul.

Military operation in Ukraine
Moscow now center of world politics and decision-making — senator
Commenting on Saturday's visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Kosachev noted that it had yielded nothing
Europeans annoyed by consolidation around Victory celebration in Moscow — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out, speaking about new sanctions threats and anti-Russian statements made by a number of European countries
Russia, Vietnam to pool efforts to combat AI-related threats
Moscow and Hanoi advocate for a multilateral, democratic, and transparent framework for Internet governance, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the security and sustainability of their respective national segments
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Russia’s, Burkina Faso's defense ministers hold talks
Belousov expressed confidence that joint efforts under the framework of the Russian-Burkinabe military cooperation agreement would enhance the combat readiness and capabilities of Burkina Faso’s armed forces
Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister
Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa said that Nigeria cherishes its friendship with Russia, appreciating all assistance, which is often critical for many countries
India, Pakistan agree on ceasefire — Trump
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir where 26 individuals were killed
Russia, China believe that Golden Dome program is destabilizing
It envisages the creation of an unconstrained, global and multi-tier missile defense system providing protection against any missile threats, including all types of missiles of adversaries equal or similar in strength
UN does not comment on Russia’s proposal of direct talks with Kiev
Earlier in the day, Putin suggested resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15
Russia, Vietnam do not support unilateral sanctions, dividing lines
Furthermore, the declaration underscores a commitment to fostering a more just and sustainable multipolar world order
Russia holds initiative in Ukrainian issue despite Europe's efforts — senator
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct negotiations and start them on May 15 in Istanbul "
Chinese foreign minister urges India and Pakistan to observe ceasefire
On May 10, Wang Yi held phone conversations with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Russia’s proposal to negotiate is on table, ball in Ukraine’s court — Putin
After the start of Russia’s special military operation, Russia and Ukraine engaged in negotiations in Belarus in March 2022, followed by a meeting in Istanbul on March 29, 2022
Gazprom supplies gas to Serbia, even adds volumes upon request — Putin
The reliability of supplies creates conditions for stable economic activities in Serbia," the president added
Russia-Vietnam friendship is time-tested, Putin says
Putin also emphasized Russia’s remembrance of Vietnamese internationalist volunteers who fought alongside the Red Army during 1941-1942
Russia views Nigeria as promising partner in Africa — defense minister
Commenting on the meeting, Belousov stated, "We regard Nigeria as a promising partner on the African continent"
Iran tells US it doesn’t want nuclear weapon — Witkoff
Iranians "cannot have a bomb and they have said they do not want a bomb," US special envoy said
Putin continues work in Kremlin despite late hours
Besides, Putin is expected to hold a news conference to sum up the results of the talks
North Korean soldiers showed courage and heroism while liberating Kursk Region — Putin
North Korean servicemen professionally and conscientiously carried out the tasks of liberating the border areas of the Kursk region from Ukrainian formations, Putin emphasized
Trump says both sides of Ukraine conflict must work on ending it
Earlier on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, replying to a question by TASS, asserted that any detailed discussion of a 30-day truce with Ukraine is impossible without taking into account certain nuances
Trump says China tariffs could go down to 80%
In a separate post, the US President said, "China should open up its market to USA - would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don’t work anymore!!!"
Abbas thanks Putin for Russia's support for Palestinian people
The Palestinian leader emphasized the urgent need to deliver further humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where shortages of food, electricity, and essential supplies persist
Turkey’s Foreign Minister told about attempt to poison him
Hakan Fidan said that It was a heavy poisoning by arsenic and mercury, It occurred four - five years ago
Hostilities now under way, Russia suggests resuming talks - Putin
He expressed gratitude to Russia’s foreign partners for their peace-oriented efforts
Kremlin spokesman confirms Victory Day ceasefire is over
Residents and guests of Moscow witnessed numerous ceasefire violations, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Libyan army commander Russian defense minister discuss military cooperation
Haftar arrived in Moscow on the evening of May 7 on an official visit to participate in celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazi Germany
Nearly 10,000 mercenaries take part in hostilities on Ukraine’s side
Bastrykin further noted that the majority of these mercenaries originate from Georgia, Britain, the United States, various European nations, and Latin American countries
Russia, Vietnam advocate for peaceful uses of outer space
The parties endorse the prompt initiation of negotiations toward an international, legally binding instrument, based on a draft treaty dedicated to preventing the placement of weapons in outer space and prohibiting the threat or use of force against space objects
Iran’s foreign minister confirms talks with US in Oman on May 11
According to Abbas Araghchi, the exact time and place of the talks will be determined by the host country
US approves Germany’s transfer of 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine — NYT
According to the report, these weapons are manufactured on the US territory and cannot be handed over to a third country without the US government’s approval
Iran stays in touch with US, China, Europe, and Russia on its nuclear dossier
The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, after a trip to Saudi Arabia
Macron, Merz, Starmer, Tusk arrive in Kiev amid rumors of truce initiative
Merz said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia has historic significance — top Chinese diplomat
In his words, it will "also promote multi-level and multi-polar world order"
Russia to consider proposal for 30-day ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman tells CNN
Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "announced a ceasefire for three days a few days ago"
Russia is concerned about situation in Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone — Putin
Putin made these remarks during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Victory Day ceasefire declared by Russia expires
Vladimir Zelensky publicly rejected the initiative
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
Russia to help Burkina Faso’s counter-terrorism effort - Putin
Russia and Burkina Faso have the common goal of combating terrorism, Putin said
Ukraine wants to avoid talks on settlement of conflict with Russia — Kremlin
Ceasefire negotiations were supported by President of Russia Vladimir Putin but he asked several questions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Coming to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy if Kiev wants it — Kremlin aide
"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made," Yury Ushakov noted
Many world leaders traveled to Moscow for Victory Day defying pressure, Kremlin says
According to the Dennik news website, the Slovak prime minister's plane flew to Moscow on a longer, southern route because Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania denied the plane access to their airspace
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Putin accepts invitation to visit Abkhazia
During bilateral talks in the Kremlin, Gunba invited Putin to visit his country at any time he finds convenient
Russia ready to continue economic cooperation with Abkhazia — Putin
Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting with the President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba
India urges Pakistan to honor ceasefire agreement — foreign ministry
India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday afternoon
Talks with Kiev and gratitude to foreign leaders — what Putin said after meetings
The Russian president said Kiev has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreements, but the ball is now in the Ukrainian government’s court and also thanked foreign partners for attending the festivities in Moscow and for their peace-oriented efforts
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Russia used to sanctions, not afraid of them — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed this out in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, speaking about new sanctions threats made by Western countries, including the UK and Germany
India made series of strikes against Pakistan’s air force bases — Geo TV
"Wait for our answer," Pakistan's Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry said
India attacked three key airbases in Pakistan — TV
Military installations and the infrastructure in Pakistan sustained serious damage, according to India Today
US special envoy hopes ceasefire will pave way to peace in Ukraine
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News television earlier in the day that in case of a lengthy ceasefire
Trump reports ‘great’ progress at US-China trade talks in Switzerland
The DPA news agency earlier reported that Chinese Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held two rounds of talks in Geneva on Saturday to resolve tensions amid the introduction of tit-for-tat tariffs
Russia will do everything for restoration of ties with Slovakia — Putin
In turn, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Slovakia is interested in pragmatic cooperation with Russia
Putin thanks foreign friends for Ukrainian reconciliation efforts
The Russian President announced this to journalists in the Kremlin
Russian troops strictly observing ceasefire — top brass
The Ukrainian army made four attempts to break through Russia’s state border during the truce, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Russian, Vietnamese delegations sign numerous documents after talks in Kremlin
In all, 25 documents were signed
Serious negotiations needed for lasting peace in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15
Russia, Vietnam support world community's efforts to combat security challenges
They will also exert efforts to ensure information and food security and to effectively implement the 2030 sustainable development agenda, the declaration specified
Russia ready to supply Su-57E fifth-generation fighter to foreign partners — UAC
The aircraft will take part in the airshow’s flight demonstration program while visitors will also be able to see the aircraft at the show’s static display
Read more
In addition, they hit the troops of a Ukrainian heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a marine brigade and a National Guard brigade
Read more
Putin noted that Russia appreciates the Zimbabwean leader's support for Russian initiatives at the UN and on other multilateral platforms
Read more
"It is necessary to finally solve the Palestinian issue through creation an independent State of Palestine within the borders of 1967," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said
Read more
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said
Read more
The diplomatic marathon in the Kremlin is running for three days in a row thus far and will continue tomorrow
Read more
The Russian leader will meet President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, leader of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore, President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba and head of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev
Read more
Statements of Europeans that Kiev can win on the battlefield and the time for truce has not yet come are only protracting the conflict in Ukraine, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
German chancellor said earlier that he expected "serious talks" to end the Ukraine conflict to start following this weekend
Read more
It is noted that overnight on May 10, Ukrainian troops continued to carry out strikes on the residential communities in the Kherson Region
Read more
Two joint statements at the level of the heads of states were adopted
Read more
Gergely Gulyas was commenting on the decision of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to go to the Russian capital to celebrate the anniversary of Victory at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
He pledged support in "important areas, such as economy, social sphere, healthcare and education"
Read more
"We are ready to welcome any country’s efforts," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said
Read more
The president described the Victory Day as the holy day for Russia, because the Great Patriotic War claimed the lives of 27 million Soviet people
Read more
"President Putin is doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
The banquet was attended by leaders from approximately thirty countries and other distinguished guests
Read more
Meanwhile the issue was not mentioned at the talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
According to Luiz Lula da Silva, Brazil will continue dialogue with those who are genuinely striving to achieve peace in Ukraine
Read more
Shortly after Russia announced this proposal on May 5, the Kiev government launched large-scale attacks overnight to May 7, noted president
Read more
Russia and Vietnam also believe it is necessary to step up efforts to create a security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Commenting on Saturday's visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Kosachev noted that it had yielded nothing
MCV sales in Russia plummeted by 50% in April 2025
Sales in January-April 2025 declined by 36% to 4,400 units
Lufthansa Group extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until May 18
"Due to the current situation Lufthansa and Lufthansa Group have decided to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including 18 May," the airline said
Coalition of countries willing to help Ukraine to hold meeting on May 10
Some of its members will participate remotely, French President Emmanuel Macron said
Putin completes series of bilateral meetings — aide
On Saturday, Putin met with the heads of Vietnam, Zimbabwe, Palestine, Burkina Faso, Abkhazia, South Ossetia and the commander of the Libyan National Army
Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
Vucic says meeting with Xi Jinping set to reinforce ‘ironclad’ partnership
The two presidents met in Moscow on the sidelines of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany
To Lam has given impetus to development of Russian-Vietnamese relations — Putin
Putin also extended his gratitude to To Lam for "fruitful collaborative efforts"
Issue of Russian gas supplies to Serbia critical for republic — Vucic
"We cooperate in various fields, but I think that we can boost and strengthen this cooperation in all fields," Serbiand leader said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
European leaders going to Kiev for talks — DPA
The politicians together with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk plan to meet Vladimir Zelensky on Saturday, the news agency said
FACTBOX: Key facts and figures about Russia’s Victory Day
Military parades have been held on Moscow’s Red Square since 1995 accompanied by the passage of heavy military hardware since 2008
Trump welcomes Putin's offer to resume direct talks with Ukraine
"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end," US President said
Russia to be represented at corresponding level in Istanbul — Kremlin spokesman
This was reported by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov
Putin begins media stakeout to sum up results of international meetings
The event is under way in the Malachite Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Nuclear power to stimulate growth of Vietnam's economy — Putin
He emphasized that these efforts are already underway
Temporary truce to be accompanied with halted arms supplies to Kiev — Kremlin
"Otherwise it will be advantage for Ukraine," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed
Time requires restoration of normal relations between Russia, US — Ambassador
It is good that positive moments are highlighted in this regard, Alexander Darchiev said
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Medvedev says 'Ukraine certainly is Russia'
The politician noted that there must be no more attempts to ignore Russian public opinion
