Trump welcomes Russia's initiative on talks with Ukraine, unlike Macron — senator

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, has positively assessed Russia's initiative on direct talks with Kiev, Russian senator Alexey Pushkov pointed out.

"Trump positively assessed Russia's initiative - unlike Macron, who called it a 'first but insufficient step,' as if it was up to him to decide what is sufficient and what is not," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pushkov noted that Trump's reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of talks is quite different from that of Macron, who is trying to dictate his own terms.

Earlier, Putin offered the Kiev authorities to resume direct negotiations, which were suspended at the end of 2022, without any preconditions. The Russian leader voiced the corresponding initiative during a statement to reporters in the Kremlin. It is proposed to resume the talks on May 15 in Istanbul.