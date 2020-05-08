Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier planned for sea trials in fall 2022

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Zvyozdochka shipyard plans to finish the preparation of the Admiral Kuznetsov heavy aircraft carrier for sea trials after repairs and upgrades by fall 2022, the state procurement website indicates.

The shipyard has posted a contract on painting the carrier’s outer surface before September 1, 2022. For that the shipyard plans to allocate over 250 million rubles ($3,402,500) and will receive applications until May 20.

In line with widespread practice, after the painting is done, a ship goes to sea trials.

The shipyard press service confirmed the plans, but noted that all works would be performed amid heightened security measures considering the coronavirus pandemic.