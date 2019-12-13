Firefighters put out blaze onboard Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze onboard Russia’s sole aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is under renovation in Murmansk, northwest Russia, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Friday.

"At around 5 a.m. the fire was extinguished. The fire covered 500 square meters," the source said. The firefighters continue dropping water on the scene.

The fire broke out in the first power unit of the eighth deck on Thursday morning. One person was killed and 12 others were injured. One of them is in serious condition and another 11 are in moderately grave state. The fate of one crew member remains unknown.

Safety rules’ violation is considered as a likely cause of the flames.