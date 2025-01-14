One home destroyed, 42 damaged by debris from downed Ukrainian missiles near Bryansk

BRYANSK, January 14. /TASS/. The debris of destroyed Ukrainian missiles damaged civilian properties in the Bryansk district and in the town of Seltso. One home was completely destroyed and 42 households damaged, said the Bryansk Region’s Governor Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses downed six US-made ATACMS tactical missiles, six British made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles and 31 unmanned aircraft-type drones.

"There were no casualties. The missiles’ debris caused damage to civilian property in the Bryansk district and the town of Seltso: one home was completely destroyed and 42 households were damaged," Bogomaz wrote.

The governor promised that all necessary material assistance will be provided.

"I thank the air defenses for professionalism in repelling the attempted Ukrainian massive attack on the Bryansk Region," he wrote.