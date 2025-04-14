Press review: Russia-US Ukraine talks continue as Iranian-US Oman meeting makes headlines

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russia-US talks on Ukraine continue, Tehran and Washington held discussions in Oman, and why did Trump remove tariffs on gadgets. These stories topped the headlines in Monday’s newspapers across Russia. Media: Russia, US holding talks on Ukraine on bilateral basis Talks between Russia and the US regarding the Ukrainian conflict are ongoing solely on a bilateral basis, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky informed Izvestia. However, both parties are unlikely to finalize a ceasefire arrangement by Easter as earlier suggested by the White House. Analysts believe that the primary causes are Ukraine’s intractability, its breaches of a ban on attacks targeting energy facilities, and Donald Trump’s ambition to secure a quick ceasefire absent of any political resolution. Nevertheless, the April 11 trip by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff may become a bridge to organizing a meeting between the two leaders.

"In comparison to a truce, a political resolution is a more intricate and prolonged endeavor. For this, not only must Moscow and Washington align but also the Europeans and NATO; the matter of the new framework of European security must be addressed, bilateral and multilateral arrangements must be developed, and all of this must be somehow palatable to Kiev. But this doesn’t align with Trump’s approach, which favors straightforward, clear solutions," Andrey Kortunov, an expert with the Valdai Discussion Club, stated during an interview with Izvestia. Conversations between Russia and the US are meaningful, according to Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Politics magazine. He mentioned to Vedomosti that in the past, relations between the two nations "were completely severed." Lukyanov highlighted that although no formal agreements have yet been made, the visit of "Trump’s most trusted person" signals that discussions are still in motion. Until recently, Russia-US relations were at a standstill, agrees Lev Sokolshchik, senior researcher at the HSE Center for Comprehensive Economic and Social Studies. He told Vedomosti that Witkoff, in particular, maintains a highly constructive posture toward Russia and is committed to pushing for compromise and applying pressure on Ukraine to help resolve the conflict peacefully. Nonetheless, he is just one influential figure in the American president’s inner circle, where more "hawkish" attitudes can be present as well. Vedomosti: Topics discussed by Iranian, US envoys in Oman On April 12, following the first round of indirect negotiations in four years in Oman regarding the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff agreed to resume talks there on April 19. The session lasted two and a half hours, during which the diplomats shared views on the nuclear agreement and the potential removal of sanctions against Tehran, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Although neither side disclosed concrete outcomes of the Oman discussions, the mere fact that US-Iranian dialogue is taking place is itself a positive step, said Vladimir Sazhin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies. This meeting is not symbolic, as both Tehran and Washington appear determined to reach a new nuclear pact as soon as possible, the expert asserted. The negotiations could be hindered by Iran’s distrust of the Trump administration, said Ilya Vaskin, junior research fellow at the Center for Middle East, Caucasus, and Central Asia Studies at the Higher School of Economics. He added that, ideally, in these nuclear discussions, Washington would seek to apply the Libyan model, which entails a full dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. However, such an outcome is unlikely due to the significant advancements Iran has made in its nuclear program. According to Vaskin, the two parties might eventually settle on a compromise similar to the 2015 agreement. In an optimal scenario, the prospective agreement would be rooted in the framework of the 2015 accord while incorporating present-day realities. "Maintaining nuclear infrastructure would be the only way to ensure that both sides adhere to their commitments under the deal. Under these circumstances, Washington might push for enhanced oversight of nuclear sites by the IAEA," the expert noted. Izvestia: How Trump is easing his own strict tariffs on imported goods Donald Trump may continue to loosen his tariff strategy, at least during the "interim phase," if companies are willing to shift their production to the US, experts polled by Izvestia said. On April 11, the US already removed tariffs on electronics and smartphones. This move stems both from the risk of widespread public frustration over the potential sharp price surge on phones and computers, and from the lobbying pressure of leading manufacturers in the sector. In the last two weeks, their stock values have fallen by more than 20%, as investors expect these firms to undergo significant changes in logistics and production, which would eventually lead to increased product prices and reduced sales.

