Tehran, Washington to hold second round of talks in Oman on April 19 — Iran’s top diplomat

DUBAI, April 12. /TASS/. A second round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington will take place in Oman on April 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced.

The two sides agreed "to hold a second round of talks next Saturday. <...> Everything will take place at the same level and in Oman again, even as [the site of talks] may be somewhat different," Araghchi told Iran’s state broadcaster in an interview.

According to Iran’s top diplomat, next week, the two negotiating teams may embark on discussions toward "a general framework of a future deal."

Earlier on Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Witkoff represented the United States. The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere.