Russian ambassador to London denies any Russian threat to UK

LONDON, April 13. /TASS/. Russia presents no threat to the United Kingdom, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said.

The Sunday Times reported on April 6 about the UK government’s fears that in case of a Russia-NATO standoff, Moscow may damage cables connecting the United Kingdom with continental Europe. The publication also accused Moscow of attempts to track the kingdom's strategic submarines.

"I am not going to deny it, but I wonder whether we really have an interest in following all the British submarine with very old outdated nuclear warheads... all these threats are extremely exaggerated," the Russian ambassador said.

"I'm denying existence of threats for the United Kingdom. This threat has been invented, absolutely, there is no threat at all from Russia to the UK," the Russian diplomat added.