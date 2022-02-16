When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has jokingly asked American and British media outlets to release a schedule of Russia’s "upcoming invasions" of Ukraine for the current year.

"I’d like to request US and British disinformation: Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Sun media outlets to publish the schedule for our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my vacation," the Russian diplomat said on her Telegram channel Wednesday.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine recently. Western media outlets keep enthusiastically announcing "the date of invasion," which has been repeatedly postponed. In particular, according to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16. This steady disinformation blitz by the Western media has already resulted in a sharp deterioration of Kiev’s economic situation, with investments and businesses fleeing Ukraine, while the energy prices in Europe are growing. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these statements as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia posed no threat to anyone.