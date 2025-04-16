People worldwide increasingly see Russia as keeper of traditional values, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to support the growing number of those in the world who share its traditional spiritual and moral values, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a meeting of the Foreign Ministry Council of Heads of Regions of Russia.

"As a civilization-state, Russia has consistently upheld the belief that reliance on enduring values common to all major world religions and cultures along with respect for the unique identities of all nations and their right to sovereign development is key to building a fairer multipolar world order, which, in turn, creates more favorable external conditions for Russia’s development and, of course, for all nations that share such an approach," said Lavrov.

"More and more people worldwide not only sympathize with our country and seek to understand our way of life but also specifically perceive Russia as a guardian and defender of these traditional values, with such sentiments observed even in Western nations," emphasized the foreign minister.

Lavrov reminded the Council that in August 2024 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on providing humanitarian assistance to individuals who uphold Russia’s traditional values. The Foreign Ministry actively coordinates efforts with other agencies to implement the decree, including providing "informational support for relevant measures," he noted.

"Our embassies and consulates have comprehensive, regularly updated guidelines to explain this initiative to foreign citizens in the countries where they operate," Lavrov added, "the Russian Foreign Ministry also assists in the relocation and adaptation of foreigners who, under the aforementioned decree, express interest in moving to Russia with the aim of obtaining citizenship."

"Our main goal is to establish transparent, straightforward and tangible conditions for the relocation and integration of citizens from countries where unnatural behavioral and life models as well as destructive neoliberal ideologies are being aggressively thrust upon people, severely undermining their moral health," Lavrov said.

