Minister of state: Qatar committed to stronger ties with Russia despite differing views

On December 7, 2024, Russia’s top diplomat attended the Doha Forum, during which the latest Astana-format meeting on Syria was held. In February, he was received by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. At that meeting, the Arab leader informed Lavrov of his planned visit to Russia on April 17.​​​

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, spoke with TASS in an interview about the potential for advancing economic ties with Russia under sanctions, joint efforts in the LNG sector, and the growing level of trust between Doha and Moscow in discussions on Ukraine. He also shared Qatar’s stance on the Syrian conflict and outlined how both countries are working together on the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.



— His Highness the Amir intends to visit Russia in the middle of April. Why is this visit taking place now, at a time when many Western countries are continuing to exert pressure on Moscow? Is the visit linked to the recent improvements in Russian-American relations, given Qatar’s strategic partnership with the United States?

— His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, have maintained regular meetings and continuous communication over the years to discuss prominent international issues. Their most recent meeting took place in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in July 2024.

The State of Qatar and Russia have closely cooperated to find joint solutions to regional and international issues. We always value Russia’s openness to diplomatic approaches, whether concerning the crisis between Russia and Ukraine or broader regional matters.

Since the first day of the Russian-Ukrainian war the State of Qatar has expressed its readiness to play a constructive role in reaching a political solution, which resulted in the success of mediation efforts to reunite children affected by the war.

— Visits by heads of state always attract increased public attention. Are any significant developments or milestones in bilateral relations expected during His Highness the Amir’s visit to Moscow? Could you outline Qatar’s key objectives for the visit and the topics to be discussed with the Russian side? Is a reciprocal visit by the Russian leadership to Qatar anticipated?

— The State of Qatar and Russia are constantly working to expand cooperation across various fields. There are numerous opportunities to enhance Qatari-Russian relations in ways that fulfill our shared aspirations and interests and bring benefits to both nations.

Of course, the talks will cover a number of prominent regional and international issues, such as the situation in the Gaza Strip, developments in Syria, and the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to economic issues related to strengthening cooperation in various fields.

Undoubtedly, reciprocal visits will continue thereafter to strengthen the relationship in various areas of constructive cooperation, contributing to the advancement of the interests of the two friendly countries.

— As you know, Russia has faced unprecedented sanctions, which have affected economic cooperation between Moscow and Doha, with the practical suspension of joint investment projects—despite Qatar's substantial investments in the Russian economy. Is Qatar ready to develop economic cooperation and increase its investments in Russia? Is there potential for joint cooperation in the natural gas sector, including shared projects?

— The State of Qatar and Russia share deep-rooted historical relations based on mutual respect, common interests, and cooperation across multiple fields. We are fully aware that the world is currently grappling with complex geopolitical challenges, with crises affecting both Europe and the Middle East.

Qatar believes in the importance of dialogue as a primary means of reaching peaceful solutions and is committed to keeping channels of communication open with Russia and other nations in an effort to reduce tensions and achieve diplomatic outcomes rather than resort to conflict. These efforts align with Qatar’s support for the UN’s objectives to promote global peace and security.

Qatar continues to play an active role in supporting international efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and diplomacy, recognizing their role in de-escalating tensions and fostering economic cooperation and constructive international engagement.

We remain committed to respecting the sanctions imposed on Russian individuals and institutions. Our cooperation with Russia is based on identifying appropriate opportunities that serve the interests of our two peoples without violating these restrictions.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has triggered a global supply chain crisis due to rising energy and commodity prices. As the two leading global exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Qatar and the Russian Federation are well-positioned to use continued dialogue to help stabilize energy markets, which in turn can contribute to sustaining global economic stability and mitigating supply chain disruptions.

— Qatar is undertaking mediation efforts to reunite children affected by the conflict with their families in Russia and Ukraine. In your view, has this mediation contributed to strengthening Qatari-Russian relations and enhancing mutual understanding? Are these efforts ongoing?

— Since 2023, the State of Qatar has participated in several rounds of mediation between Russia and Ukraine aimed at reuniting children with their families in both countries. We are grateful for Russia’s trust in Qatar as a neutral and reliable mediator committed to achieving mediation goals in a manner that serves both parties and contributes to international peace and security.

Although progress has already been made in reuniting a number of families, we hope these efforts will lay a broader foundation for advancing diplomatic solutions and reducing tensions between both sides.

This mediation naturally enhances diplomatic engagement between Qatar and Russia and strengthens mutual trust—something we consider of great value. Every success we see in the eyes of every child returned to their families is the primary motivation for us to expand our efforts to alleviate the suffering of innocent people.

— His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani recently stated that Qatar attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in the energy sector, but it did not work out. Can you reveal more details about the mediation tracks pursued by Qatar between Russia and Ukraine?

— Numerous attempts have been made recently to initiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in cooperation with international partners. From our position as a mediator, we believe that any positive progress on a specific issue may open greater prospects for reaching achievements in other areas.

Previously, the situation on the ground was not conducive to building momentum for broad discussions on a ceasefire or a sustainable peace. Nonetheless, any attempts at de-escalation must be accompanied by a genuine willingness from the conflicting parties to engage in meaningful calm. Today, we are more optimistic that the time has become more suitable, and that a real opportunity exists to achieve tangible progress along this path.

— Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January of this year, we have witnessed an improvement in relations between Moscow and Washington and progress in discussing solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. In light of Qatar’s mediation efforts, is Doha involved in the diplomatic track led by the United States on Ukraine? Have there been any contacts or consultations with both the US and Russia on this matter?

— The State of Qatar has welcomed the continued diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, particularly the recent agreements reached during talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We remain hopeful that these efforts will lead to a comprehensive and lasting solution, as we believe this crisis must be resolved through peaceful means. Qatar will spare no effort in striving for lasting and comprehensive peace, and we are ready to engage positively with all international partners, especially the United States.

— The Syrian issue has previously been a stumbling block in relations between Russia and Qatar. Following the recent changes in Damascus, Qatar has become one of key players in the Syrian arena. Have Qatari and Russian officials discussed the Syrian issue? What is Qatar’s position on the continued Russian presence, including its military, in Syria?

— The Syrian issue has not previously been an obstacle to the relationship between Qatar and Russia, and the Qatari position does not necessarily align with the Russian position on all issues. However, consultations continue on all aspects of the Syrian issue, and Qatar will provide whatever is necessary to achieve stability in the region and strengthen the relationship with Russia.

The State of Qatar stresses the need to preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasizes the importance of easing the humanitarian crisis that the Syrian people are enduring under difficult circumstances the country is experiencing. We also welcome the recent contacts between Syrian and Russian officials, as these support the goal of enhancing stability and supporting the Syrian people in moving forward to strengthen the Syrian state's position regionally and internationally.

— Recent contacts between Russia and the United States have addressed the Iranian nuclear program. Qatar has previously played a diplomatic role in this regard with both Washington and Tehran. Is Qatar currently undertaking any diplomatic efforts on the Iranian nuclear issue? Has the matter been discussed with the Russian side? In your view, is there a possibility for trilateral cooperation among Moscow, Doha, and Washington to reach a diplomatic resolution?

— The State of Qatar welcomes the sisterly Sultanate of Oman’s hosting of high-level talks between the United States and Iran. We hope these talks will result in a sustainable agreement that promotes security, stability, and peace in the region and open new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.

Qatar has consistently played a prominent role in mediating between the United States and Iran over the past years, while also coordinating with other regional parties—including Russia—to support peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.

We believe that diplomacy is a fundamental pillar for achieving positive outcomes that serve the interests of both the American and Iranian peoples, and the broader region. We reaffirm that dialogue is the best way to resolve this crisis, and we support all efforts aimed at reaching a constructive agreement.



Interviewed by Daniil Katerenchuk