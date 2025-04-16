Russian experts see signs that March 15 events in Belgrade were orchestrated

BELGRADE, April 16. /TASS/. The government of Serbia did not use sonic devices to disperse the March 15 rally in Belgrade, and the events have ‘signs of an orchestrated provocation," a group of Federal Security Service (FSB) experts said in its report, published by Serbia’s Security Information Agency (BIA).

"A study revealed the following: sonic devices were not used to disperse the rally," the report says.

The document says the events "have clear signs of an orchestrated provocation, involving a specially trained group of individuals who used smartphones to coordinate their movements, mimicking the effects of a sonic weapon."

According to the document, the conclusion was based on the study of technical specifications of sonic devices that are in service with Serbia’s law enforcement agencies, as well as on analysis of video footage from the scene and interviews of BIA officers, police and doctors who were present at the rally.

Mass protests against the country's leadership took place in Belgrade on March 15. According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, the number of participants exceeded 100,000. A number of opposition media outlets released videos showing a crowd suddenly scattering to both sides of the street. They claim that they scurried off after an ultrasound device was used on them. Both the country’s police and interior ministry have refuted these reports, denying the use of such devices.

On March 29 Vucic said Russian FSB experts in Belgrade had started to investigate the reports.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Alexandar Vulin earlier described Russia’s FSB as one of the world’s most efficient special services.