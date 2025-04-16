{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian experts see signs that March 15 events in Belgrade were orchestrated

"A study revealed the following: sonic devices were not used to disperse the rally," Serbia’s Security Information Agency report says

BELGRADE, April 16. /TASS/. The government of Serbia did not use sonic devices to disperse the March 15 rally in Belgrade, and the events have ‘signs of an orchestrated provocation," a group of Federal Security Service (FSB) experts said in its report, published by Serbia’s Security Information Agency (BIA).

"A study revealed the following: sonic devices were not used to disperse the rally," the report says.

The document says the events "have clear signs of an orchestrated provocation, involving a specially trained group of individuals who used smartphones to coordinate their movements, mimicking the effects of a sonic weapon."

According to the document, the conclusion was based on the study of technical specifications of sonic devices that are in service with Serbia’s law enforcement agencies, as well as on analysis of video footage from the scene and interviews of BIA officers, police and doctors who were present at the rally.

Mass protests against the country's leadership took place in Belgrade on March 15. According to the Serbian Interior Ministry, the number of participants exceeded 100,000. A number of opposition media outlets released videos showing a crowd suddenly scattering to both sides of the street. They claim that they scurried off after an ultrasound device was used on them. Both the country’s police and interior ministry have refuted these reports, denying the use of such devices.

On March 29 Vucic said Russian FSB experts in Belgrade had started to investigate the reports.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Alexandar Vulin earlier described Russia’s FSB as one of the world’s most efficient special services.

Tags
Serbia
Middle East conflict
Hamas may respond to proposal on Gaza in coming hours — TV
The radicals were still "examining the proposal, handed over by the mediators", according to Al Qahera Al Ekhbariya
Read more
Russian Customs Service reports $5.6 mln of illegally transported foreign currency in Q1
According to the report, individuals primarily attempted to smuggle US dollars and euros
Read more
Russia’s 1st two Avangard hypersonic missile systems to assume combat duty — source
Work is underway to prepare and place the missiles into silos, according to the source
Read more
Putin says new national project on space to be approved shortly
The new national project "aims to cover all areas most important for Russia, ranging from the creation of its own multi-satellite groups of various applications and national orbital station to farther space exploration programs"
Read more
Taurus supplies to Kiev would usher in ‘new quality’ of Russia-Germany ties — ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev emphsized that the Ukrainian soldiers could not operate these long-range weapons
Read more
ISS end won't mean end to space cooperation, Putin assures
The People’s Republic of China has huge plans, interesting and promising ones, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Slovak PM slams top EU diplomat over warning on May 9 visit to Russia
Robert Fico noted that during his visit to Russia he intended to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and take part in the Immortal Regiment march
Read more
Demobilization would strip Ukraine of one-third of its army, senior commander says
According to Alexander Syrsk, Ukraine cannot rotate troops due to problems with recruiting new servicemen
Read more
Iran ready to discuss potential agreement with US on acceptable terms — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, the US side continues to make controversial statements regarding its demands on Iran, "but all positions are clarified at the negotiating table"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry working on new generation of g-force pilot protection gear
The gear will involve modern materials and technologies
Read more
Mongolian MFA says Russia applied no pressure on EAEU accession
The Mongolian side has endorsed preferences on nearly all significant EAEU goods, including confectionery and dairy products, petroleum products and petrochemicals, and vehicles, under the Russia-Mongolia economic corridor initiative
Read more
Time names Trump, Starmer, Milei, Merz among 100 most influential people of 2025
The politicians are part of the Leaders category
Read more
Russian intel agency says foreign pundits hope Russia, US will team up to prevent conflict
The agency also stated that analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Minister of state: Qatar committed to stronger ties with Russia despite differing views
Over recent years, Russia and Qatar have intensified their engagement, which has continued to grow amid heightened global and regional tensions, particularly in the Middle East. As Doha maintains its role as an effective intermediary in conflict resolution, it has emerged as a nexus for both global and regional interests. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov alone has traveled to the Qatari capital on two occasions in the past six months
Read more
Russian envoy says it's time to talk about reforming WTO
During the meeting, the chairman expressed concern over the state of affairs in global trade amid a rise in the application of unilateral restrictions, Platonov noted
Read more
Russia must live up to its pioneering legacy in space — Putin
The Russian president highlighted the need to give a boost to Russia’s space program "so that it becomes a driving force" behind national progress, technological advancement and improved quality of life
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kalinovo community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 223 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russian specialists already working in Iran on Rasht-Astara railway project — Deputy PM
Russia and Iran signed an agreement to jointly build a 160-kilometer section of the Rasht-Astara railroad on May 17, 2023
Read more
Hamas says sees no actual guarantees in Israel’s new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Hamas did not give an unequivocal answer whether it rejects the proposal
Read more
Russia needs to support national shipbuilding industry — Putin
The Russian leader asked the government to consider the issue of construction of new shipyards in the country
Read more
Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control"
Read more
Former Kursk Region governor detained on suspicion of fraud
Alexey Smirnov's former first deputy Alexey Dedov have also been detained
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Qatar’s emir in Moscow on April 17
According to the Kremlin, the plan is to discuss pressing issues of Russia-Qatar cooperation in various areas with a focus on trade, economic and humanitarian areas
Read more
Three major hurdles to clear to make mission to Mars a reality, Putin tells students
The Russian leader stressed that it looked like a very distant goal at the moment
Read more
Russian defense chief sets task to outline process of development of robots for army
The defense ministry ordered the relevant officials and the organizations to determine the order of developing ground-based systems and address their flaws based on the current needs of the army
Read more
Ukrainian army sustains colossal losses in Chasov Yar area — DPR head’s adviser
The Ukrainian troops are reluctant to surrender this location, which overlooks the entire agglomeration north of Konstantinovka, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
Sappers destroy more than 185,000 mines, explosive items in Kursk Region
More than 675 kilometers of roads and 26,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines
Read more
Gas price in Europe up 1.6 times in Q1 2025
Gas prices grew during the heating season from November 2024 to March 2025 by 36% in annual terms to $501 per 1,000 cubic meters
Read more
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Roscosmos chief, NASA deputy head discuss further cooperation on ISS
The meeting took place prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky on board
Read more
International Trade Center forecasts global trade dip due to mutual duties
"Global trade could shrink by 3%, with significant long-term shifts in trade patterns and economic integration," Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton noted
Read more
Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky pays visit to Venezuela
The Admiral Vladimirsky left Kronshtadt on March 13
Read more
UNCTAD forecasts recession in global economy in 2025
According to the report, the pressure on the global economy mounts due to demand slowdown, trade shocks and system uncertainty
Read more
US actions are transforming global trade system into regional one — expert
According to Gao Jian, the current US administration is attempting to reshape the global trade structure to suit its own interests
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships call at Bangladeshi port of Chittagong
The ships will take part in the PASSEX 2025 joint naval drills, the Russian embassy in that country said
Read more
Zakharova brands Ukraine’s bid to host EU leaders on May 9 'theatre of absurd'
"For more than a decade now, these two words have characterized most of the events, steps, and statements that we hear and see from the so-called collective West and all those who pledge loyalty to it," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Read more
Read more
US holds productive talks with Russia, Moscow wants to end Ukraine conflict — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff that took place in St. Petersburg on April 11
Read more
Kiev attacks Russia's energy infrastructure six times over past 24 hours — top brass
Over 17,400 people were left without electricity as a result of the Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod Region
Read more
Pace of dedollarization will accelerate in near future — expert
Andrey Kostin emphasized that an increasing number of countries are becoming convinced of the risks associated with dependence on the US currency
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ukrainian UAV attack on Russia’s central Ivanovo Region
An UAV attack alert has been issued in Shuya in the Ivanovo Region
Read more
Russia hopes for Iran's swift ratification of comprehensive partnership deal — diplomat
"We also very much hope that through our inter-parliamentary ties, taking into account the close relations between the parliaments of the two countries, distinguished senators and deputies will also motivate their Iranian colleagues during their contacts not to delay this process artificially," Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
FSB foils terror attack plot in Russian resort city of Pyatigorsk
Law enforcement discovered Molotov cocktails upon searching his place of residence
Read more
Russia reacts to ex-Yukos shareholders’ attempt to reinstate Hague Tribunal’s $50bn ruling
The arbitration tribunal had no competence to examine claims filed by Yukos, Head of the International Legal Protection Center Andrei Kondakov said
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to feature Soviet experimental assault rifle at Army-2019 arms show
The rifle developed in 1965 will be the central exhibit among Soviet experimental firearms
Read more
Situation with inflation in Russia changing to the better — Putin
The Bank of Russia and the economic bloc of the government want to achieve reduction of mortgage lending to improve the macroeconomic situation, including as regards inflation, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Mercenaries from Colombia, other countries trapped in Gornal monastery — State Duma member
The encircled gunmen are unwilling to surrender because they came to Kursk "to hunt humans"
Read more
Russian envoy urges new German government to avoid past mistakes in Ukraine policy
"It is obvious to everyone that the proclaimed ‘tipping point’ with regard to Russia has not just failed, but has led Germany into a dead end," Sergey Nechayev said
Read more
Ukrainian army leaving positions in Gornal community in Kursk Region — officer
The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said
Read more
US sanctions slow development of China-Russia ties, but they will be overcome — ambassador
According to Zhang Hanhui, Russia and China need to settle the issue of mutual payments and are considering such options as an alternative to SWIFT
Read more
Gold price hits all-time high, exceeding $3,150 per troy ounce
By 09:11 Moscow time, the price of the precious metal rose by 1.23% and amounted to $3,152.7 per troy ounce
Read more
Russia, US public figures to send letter to Putin, Trump to commemorate meeting on Elbe
Citing historical parallels, they stressed that good relations between Russia and the United States are achievable today, and noted the importance of the activity of social movements in the two countries for the preservation of a common history
Read more
Putin backs incorporating student projects into Russia's space program
The Russian leader emphasized that all Russian projects should be of the highest standard
Read more
US tariffs to reach 245% on certain goods from China, not on all its imports — White House
Media reports saying that the US may impose tariffs of up to 245% on all imports from China are "misleading," according to the statement
Read more
Serbia's accession to EU loses significance — Serbian minister
Milica Durdevic-Stamenkovski recalled that Serbia began the process of European integration at a time when the idea of EU membership was much more attractive to the public in Serbia and in other potential candidate countries
Read more
Russia ready to supply grain, fish, meat, seafood to Indonesia
Veronika Nikishina also called the mining and oil and gas sectors promising for cooperation between the two countries, adding that Russia, in turn, could offer technologies for greenfield exploration and efficiency improvement at brownfields
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Jakarta to attend forum, joint commission meeting
In 2025, Russia and Indonesia are marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Read more
IAEA chief says Iran is close to going nuclear
On April 14, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on the evening of April 16 for meetings with Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Read more
Russian ruble becomes world’s top-performing currency amid dollar weakness — media
Iskander Lutsko, the Dubai-based head of research and portfolio management at Istar Capital, noted a visible thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington, which, in his view, also played a role in making the Russian currency more attractive to investors
Read more
US State Department closes center on information counteraction to Russia, other countries
The top US diplomat specified that "under the previous administration, this office spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving"
Read more
Energy strikes, dialogue with US, new intel: SVR chief Naryshkin talks to reporters
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director lauded the renewed dialogue between Russia and the United States
Read more
Gasoline prices in Russia up 8 kopecks in a week, diesel rises 5 kopecks — Rosstat
Between April 8 and 14, the price of automobile gasoline increased in 56 Russian regions
Read more
Air traffic between Russia, US should resume if sanctions on Aeroflot lifted — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister assured that Moscow would continue to work with Washington on the matter of restoring air connections
Read more
Trump declares state of emergency in the US due to economic situation — White House
As the document notes, "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base; resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains; and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries"
Read more
Bank of Russia ‘concerned’ inflation has been above target for four years
Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina reiterated the importance of maintaining low inflation for the overall economy
Read more
Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian F-16
Russian army also shot down more than 200 drones over the past day
Read more
Moscow court rules to arrest former Kursk Region governor in fraud case
"The court granted the petition of the investigation and ruled to take into custody former Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov until June 15 while pending trial," the statement says
Read more
Putin likens Elon Musk to Russia’s rocket engineer Korolev, says such people are rare
A mission to Mars would be very hard, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador
According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: Russia, US move past Biden’s legacy as Kiev assures NATO of fight readiness
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 11th
Read more
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Read more
Russia to start training female military pilots
Russian Defense Ministry received hundreds of letters, Sergey Shoigu told reporters
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Read more
Ukrainian forces launch 67 drones on Belgorod Region over day — governor
One munition and seven drones were launched at the Volokonovsky district, damaging a private house, an outbuilding, and destroying a car
Read more
Press review: Moscow mulls energy ceasefire extension as Trump eyes State Department cuts
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 16th
Read more
Russian ambassador in London says 'coalition of willing' prepares intervention in Ukraine
Andrey Kelin also saw a desire to respond to the dialogue established between Moscow and Washington in the European initiative
Read more
US may introduce tariffs up to 245% on imports from China — White House
The White House did not give details regarding the timeframe and the configuration for toughening these measures
Read more
Rubio, Witkoff heading to France for talks on Ukraine, Iran, tariffs — newspaper
The sides will also discuss the situation in Gaza, where Israel is conducting a military operation
Read more
Russian army expands buffer zone around liberated villages in Sumy Region
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops had liberated Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
West blocked sovereign Russian assets worth $280 bln — US Treasury Department
According to the document, the task force has completed its “initial effort to map and account for Russian sovereign assets that are immobilized and held in REPO member jurisdictions”
Read more
Vucic says he faces tremendous pressure for his plans to visit Moscow on May 9
"Serbia made a significant contribution to the fight against fascism, something we take pride in, unlike many countries that are attempting to rewrite history on global, continental, regional, and even local levels," the Serbian leader stated
Read more
Kazakhstan invites GCC states to jointly develop its $46 trillion rare metals reserves
Kazakh Foreign Minister also proposed that the GCC initiated the creation of a unified tourist route through Central Asia for travelers from the Gulf states
Read more
Zelensky hopes Europe purchases Patriot SAMs for Ukraine — MP
The Ukrainian state budget is currently deficient and will not be able to bear the burden of buying weapons, noted Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Anna Skorokhod
Read more
Russia is one of key guarantors of food security — Lavrov
"It can be stated that the active work of the regions really contributes to the progressive consolidation of our country's position in foreign agricultural markets, and the deepening of our cooperation with the countries of the world majority as a whole," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Ukrainian UAV control center, Starlink station hit in airstrike on Dnieper right bank
A spokesman for the region’s emergency services said that thanks to cohesion of Battlegroup Dnepr units, three M777 155 mm howitzers were destroyed in the past day
Read more
Serbian president cites FSB report as proof of attempted color revolution
A group of Federal Security Service experts said in a report published by Serbia’s Security Information Agency on Wednesday that the government of Serbia did not use sonic devices to disperse the March 15 rally in Belgrade
Read more
Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce
By 9:37 p.m. Moscow time the gold price continued growing to 1.72% and reached $3,354.4 per troy ounce
Read more
Putin says will not make any political comments on events in Palestine
During a meeting with former Gaza hostage Alexander Trufanov, Russian president added that everything that has happened to Trufanov "is a tragedy"
Read more
Despite suspending space ties with Moscow, Europe still uses its equipment — Putin
The head of Russian state reiterated that given how complicated space technologies can be, cooperation becomes all the more important
Read more
Russia, US, China to divide spheres of influence under new world order — Argentine leader
According to Javier Milei, Europe is currently incapable of claiming global leadership
Read more
Russia’s Finance Ministry considers creating domestic stablecoin
The ministry explores the possibility to develop internal instruments akin to USDT
Read more
Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia up 40% in January-November 2024
The Center for International Tourism Development conducted a survey among foreign tourists from friendly countries on their interest in Russia as a tourist destination
Read more
EU threats to Serbia over potential Victory Day visit to Russia ‘Euronazism’ — Zakharova
"80 years ago, this is how the fascists forced those who were considered ‘second-class citizens’ to abandon their homeland, ethnicity, and faith," the diplomat stated
Read more
UK wages unannounced hostilities against Russia, ambassador says
Andrey Kelin also pointed to London's desire to prevent a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Russia lists BMD-4M advantages for foreign customers
BMD-4M can be airlifted and dropped on a parachute from Il-76MD-90A(E) aircraft
Read more
Putin says many countries eager to cooperate with Russia in space industry
The President emphasized that Russia and China have "major plans - interesting, ambitious, and grandiose"
Read more
Russia’s Rubicon UAV technology teams operating in special military op area — top brass
"The Center’s teams have destroyed more than 400 items of armament and equipment of the Ukrainian army and wiped out about 800 site targets," the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
People worldwide increasingly see Russia as keeper of traditional values, says Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that "Russia has consistently upheld the belief that reliance on enduring values common to all major world religions and cultures along with respect for the unique identities of all nations and their right to sovereign development is key to building a fairer multipolar world order"
Read more
Russian envoy to Sweden responds to country’s position on Sumy strike
"The Ukrainian army regularly used civilians as human shields for military facilities in violation of international humanitarian law," the Russian embassy in the kingdom said
Read more