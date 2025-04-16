Three major hurdles to clear to make mission to Mars a reality, Putin tells students

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Scientists have three major mountains to climb if they want to make deep space trips, including to Mars, a reality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with students.

"A mission to Mars is no easy feat. Today, this looks like a very distant goal. If you know anything about the subject, you are well aware of this. The first issue that needs to be resolved is how to carry out a long spaceflight that is at the same time safe. It will be a journey beyond near-earth orbits, to deep space. The intensity of [space] radiation will be different there," the president said.

The second major challenge is advancing communication technologies. "This is very important," Putin emphasized.

"The third task is to find a source of power for future facilities, including those that humanity plans to build on Mars," he added.

"In general, it’s a grandiose task, but an interesting one. I’m sure it will get more and more support," Putin said.