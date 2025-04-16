Trump extends ban on Russian ships in US ports for another year

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has extended the ban on ships flying the Russian flag or otherwise associated with Russia in US port for another year, according to the White House document published in the US Federal Register.

According to the document, the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency powers set forth in Proclamation 10371 to regulate the "anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels at ports in the United States" is expended for another year.

According to the statement, the policies and actions of the Russian government continue to create an emergency for Washington by harming or threatening the international relations of the United States.

The corresponding ban was introduced by former US President Joe Biden on April 21, 2022.