North Korea to never tolerate security threats from US — agency

SEOUL, April 17. /TASS/. Pyongyang will not tolerate "the slightest security threat" from the US, a North Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The statement came in response to the deployment of a US B-1B strategic bomber in a joint military drill with South Korea. Pyongyang took it as an act of provocation. "The repeated appearance of the B-1B aircraft underscores that the US and its satellites seek to create a hostile, confrontational atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula as their actions escalate military tensions," the North Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson stated.

"The North Korean Defense Ministry firmly warns that the United States’ bluff involving military activities, which creates a serious security threat to our state, will inevitably lead to negative consequences for US security," the official emphasized.

"North Korea will use superior means of deterrence and will also continue to remind the US that the deployment of US strategic means without notice is a reckless and unnecessary abuse of force," he added.

"North Korea’s Armed Forces will not allow hostile forces to make the slightest threat to the country’s sovereignty and security, potently suppressing the aggressive intentions of the US, which seeks to perpetuate the malignant factors of instability in terms of regional security," the statement notes.