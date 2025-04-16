Russian ambassador in London says 'coalition of willing' prepares intervention in Ukraine

LONDON, April 16. /TASS/. The main goal of the "coalition of the willing" promoted by the UK and France is to lay the groundwork for foreign intervention in Ukraine to preserve the ruling regime, Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said.

"Our position is very clear. We perceive the ongoing negotiations initiated by London and Paris as, in essence, preparations for foreign intervention to preserve the ruling regime," he told TASS in an interview. "This has already happened in our history, during the Civil War. For Russia, all this is absolutely unacceptable. As for security guarantees, they are quite feasible without any foreign deployments."

Kelin also saw a desire to respond to the dialogue established between Moscow and Washington in the European initiative.

"In the stormy and pointless diplomatic fuss around the creation of the ‘coalition of the willing,’ we see an attempt to create a process parallel to the Russian-US negotiations. The reason is quite obvious - the fear of the European countries of remaining outside the framework of the negotiations. At the same time, the issue of how to preserve the Nazi and anti-Russian regime loyal to the West on the territory of Ukraine remaining under Kiev's rule is being resolved," the head of the diplomatic mission added.

"It's hard to judge the results. The military leaders who are currently touring the European capitals do not give details about the composition and prospects of the coalition. Instead of specifics, there are statements about the need to deploy certain ‘multinational forces’ in Ukraine that would guarantee the implementation of a potential peace deal. Although it is known from the leaks that only six countries are ready to send their contingents to the coalition, three of them are Baltic. It seems that the size of the contingents will be in line with this."

The Russian ambassador pointed out the fallacy of this Western approach. "The political mistake here is obvious. There is no document on the cessation of hostilities, its basic principles have not yet been agreed, especially agreements on the security guarantees. The Westerners are trying to create a tool for fulfilling these agreements. Flexible, as they say, with various options. Some countries have already recognized that there is very little point in this frenzied activity," he said.