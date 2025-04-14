What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia delivered a strike by two Iskander-M missiles on a gathering place of Ukraine’s military command in Sumy on April 13, destroying over 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

TASS has gathered key facts about the strike.

Defense Ministry’s report

On April 13, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike by two Iskander-M tactical missiles on a gathering place of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy amid the Ukrainian army’s active counter-measures by foreign-made electronic warfare and air defense systems, the ministry said in a statement.

The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, it said.

The Kiev regime continues using civilians as a human shield, holding measures with the army personnel in the center of the city of Sumy and placing military facilities there, the ministry stressed.

Kremlin’s comment

The Russian Armed Forces deliver strikes solely on military and paramilitary targets, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.