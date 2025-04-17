Hollywood star Van Damme ready to visit Russia as ambassador of peace

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Belgian-born Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme has said he is ready to visit Russia as an ambassador of peace, according to a video posted on Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko’s Telegram channel.

"We want to come to Russia. We’ll try to do this the way you (Russian President Vladimir Putin - TASS) want to do this, to be an ambassador of peace," he pointed out. "I would be honored to have this title," Van Damme noted, adding that he would like to talk with the Russian leadership "only about peace, sport and happiness."

The video also features a man some media outlets say is Alexander Onishchenko, Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker.