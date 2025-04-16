Kremlin not ready to announce exact hour of end of ceasefire on energy sites strikes

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not yet ready to announce the exact hour of the end of a 30-day ceasefire on energy facilities strikes with Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"We will tell you. So far I am not ready to announce to you the decision taken," the spokesman said.

The energy ceasefire has been in effect since March 18. It was adopted following a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The moratorium applies to oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, oil storage facilities, including pumping stations. The list also includes electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, including power plants, substations, transformers and distributors, nuclear power plants and hydroelectric dams.

Peskov emphasized that Kiev has never respected and does not respect the energy ceasefire. "It has attacked and continues to attack our energy infrastructure," the Kremlin spokesman said.