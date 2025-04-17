Top Iranian diplomat urges IAEA to resist pressure from certain countries

DUBAI, April 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resist pressure from certain countries at a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Araghchi called on the agency to fulfill its obligations, "without giving in to undue pressure from some countries." The top Iranian diplomat highlighted Tehran’s "determination to continue interacting and cooperating with the IAEA based on its international legal obligations" in order to resolve the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. Araghchi also briefed Grossi on consultations between Tehran and Washington.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on April 14 that Grossi would arrive in Tehran on April 16 for meetings with Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a measured and positive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set to be held in Oman on April 19.