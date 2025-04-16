Russian troops liberate Kalinovo community in Donetsk region over past day

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Kalinovo in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a coastal defense brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Miropolskoye, Prokhody, Okop, Taratutino, Stepok and Ugroyedy in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 65 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot, a radar station and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Zapadnoye, Druzhelyubovka, Olgovka and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk, Yampol and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, a tank, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, six motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, including a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 310 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of seven mechanized and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pleshcheyevka, Romanovka, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Poltavka, Zarya, Ivanopolye, Minkovka and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, two tanks, a HMMWV armored fighting vehicle and a Stryker armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, five pickup trucks, five field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized, two assault and three jaeger brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ulyanovka, Razino, Koptevo, Alekseyevka, Zverevo, Uspenovka, Kotlino, Krasnoarmeysk, Shevchenko, Dimitrov, Grodovka and Mirolyubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, a Plastun electronic surveillance station, a Nota electronic warfare station and a Finnish-made Airfence radar in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zelyony Kut, Bogatyr, Otradnoye, Poddubnoye, Shevchenko, Novopol and Dneproenergiya in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, a counter-obstacle vehicle, an armored repair and recovery vehicle, four motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 80 Ukrainian troops and an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Tomarino, Ponyatovka, Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region, Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

‘Over 80 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, including a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield, ammo enterprise over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military airfield and an ammunition-producing enterprise over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, a site for assembling uncrewed boats, an enterprise for producing ammunition and repairing Ukrainian armor, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down 223 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 223 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed 11 JDAM guided aerial bombs and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and also 223 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 52,089 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,859 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,536 multiple rocket launchers, 23,718 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,172 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.