Trump annoyed by EU’s backing of Zelensky after White House clash — Politico

BRUSSELS, April 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump was irritated to learn about EU leaders’ backing of Vladimir Zelensky following the February 28 confrontation between the two politicians in the White House, Politico’s European edition said, citing sources.

According to their information, in particular, Trump was displeased with Zelensky’s trip to the UK where the Kiev delegation met with Keir Starmer’s government and Zelensky was also received by King Charles III.

On February 28, Zelensky visited the White House for a meeting with Trump. When answering questions from the media ahead of negotiations, Trump and Zelensky clashed verbally, during which Trump pointed out Zelensky’s lack of respect toward the United States, while US Vice President JD Vance emphasized Zelensky’s ingratitude to Washington for the support provided to Kiev. The press conference following their meeting was called off, and the signing of the US-Ukraine mineral deal did not occur. Trump later posted a statement on Truth Social saying that Zelensky was disrespectful and not prepared for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.