Ukrainian forces fire more than 80 drones at Belgorod Region over day — governor

BELGOROD, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched 81 drones and 69 munitions at seven districts of Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Belyanka, Malomikhailovka, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Pervoye Tseplyaevo and Rzhevka were attacked by 24 drones, 17 of which were suppressed and shot down. In the village of Malomikhailovka, a 10-year-old child was killed when a Kolokoltshik mine exploded in his hands. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a civilian was injured when a drone hit a car," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional governor, a truck trailer, two passenger cars, a private house, two commercial buildings and a production workshop were damaged in the district. The Ukrainian military fired nine munitions and ten drones at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, injuring a man and damaging an administrative building, two private houses, four cars, a communications infrastructure facility and a power line.

In the Valuysky district, Ukrainian servicemen fired 17 munitions and eight drones at five settlements. A Russian serviceman was injured while performing combat tasks.

The enemy also fired 29 munitions and 20 drones at the Graivoronsky district, damaging six cars, seven apartments in two buildings and a power line. The Belgorod district was attacked with nine drones; as a result, a truck, a passenger car, an administrative building, a private house and an agricultural building were damaged.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Borisovsky district with nine drones. Three private houses, an outbuilding, three cars, gas and electricity supply lines and a bus were damaged. The Volokonovsky district was attacked with 14 munitions and drones. As a result, a greenhouse on the territory of a private house was damaged.