Slovak PM slams top EU diplomat over warning on May 9 visit to Russia

BRATISLAVA, April 16. /TASS/. Kaja Kallas, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, has no right to intimidate politicians with "consequences" for traveling to Moscow to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazism, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated.

"How can [she] tell a prime minister of a sovereign state that she is warning him against traveling somewhere? <...> This is about [the 80th anniversary of Victory], about historical truth and nothing else," the Slovak head of government said during a trip to Croatia.

Fico noted that during his visit to Russia, he intends, among other things, to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and take part in the Immortal Regiment march.

On April 14, Kallas, after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, remarked that "any participation in the 9th of May parades, or celebrations, in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side."