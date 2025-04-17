MELITOPOL, April 17. /TASS/. A drone was downed in the vicinity of the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator as Ukrainian troops targeted the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the nuke facility reported via Telegram.

"A Ukrainian drone was destroyed 300 meters away from a building on the ZNPP premises <…> where the world’s only full-scale reactor hall simulator is located. No one was injured in the attack. Nor has there been any damage. IAEA inspectors who are present at the power plant have been informed," the Telegram post reads.

Ukrainian attacks come in violation of the seven principles of nuclear safety and five principles of safety at the ZNPP established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at a UN Security Council meeting, the nuke plant emphasized.

Last April, Ukrainian drones hit the roof of the ZNPP’s training center housing the unique reactor hall simulator twice. While the simulator itself remained unscathed in the attack, the roof of the building was damaged.

he ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power generation facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was seized by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian military units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. All six units of the Zaporozhye NPP are in a cold shutdown mode and are not producing electricity.