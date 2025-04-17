Russian MFA spokeswoman calls insane Franco-British plan to send contingent to Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has vehemently rejected the Franco-British proposal to send a "multinational peacekeeping contingent" to Ukraine, labeling it as utterly insane.

"Despite their persistent efforts, Paris and London have failed to secure unanimous backing for their reckless plan to deploy what they term a 'multinational peacekeeping contingent' consisting of troops from several NATO member states," Zakharova stated at a news briefing.

She noted that, alongside the French and the British, "only similarly frenzied Russophobes in the Baltic states" are willing to join this venture, which risks a direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia.

"I am referring, of course, to the regimes. The countries and their peoples are often unaware that their leaders act on orders from outside," Zakharova explained.

According to her, most participants in the "coalition" doubt the feasibility of this military intervention without U.S. support. "Judging by the current discussions, Washington still has no intention of becoming involved in such an adventure. It seems to be realistically assessing where all this could lead," she added.

Zakharova highlighted that 21 billion euros had been pledged for the needs of the Ukrainian military, a figure that had previously been mentioned in NATO statements.

"Once again, London has taken the lead. It announced a package of assistance amounting to 350 million pounds, which includes, as stated, hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems, and more," she noted. "In total, the British plan to spend 4.5 billion pounds on military support for Kiev in 2025."

Zakharova observed that Berlin is attempting to keep pace with London. "An additional 30 missiles for Patriot launchers have already been shipped to Ukraine, but, as you know, Berlin cannot provide the American systems. Germany is prepared to allocate four more IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems and supply combat vehicles, tanks, ammunition, and other equipment," she emphasized. "In total, Germany plans to allocate approximately 3 billion euros for these purposes.".