{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Air defenses destroy 71 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions last night

The Russian Defense Ministry specified that 49 UAVs were downed over the Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 71 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over six Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, on-duty air defenses destroyed and intercepted 71 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 49 UAVs over the Kursk Region, seven each over the Oryol Region and the Ryazan Region, four over the Bryansk Region, three over the Vladimir Region, and one over the Tula Region," the statement reads.

Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov has reported no casualties or material damage from the Ukrainian drone attack via Telegram. There have not been any casualties or damage in the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the bordering Russian region of Bryansk, has not reported any casualties or damage from the Ukrainian drone attack either.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russian diplomats face escalating pressure in Britain, ambassador says
According to Andrey Kelin, artificial irritants like a continuation of the Skripal case and fabricated stories about espionage and sabotage have been created to turn Britain and its partners against Russia
Read more
Russia to start training female military pilots
Russian Defense Ministry received hundreds of letters, Sergey Shoigu told reporters
Read more
Gasoline prices in Russia up 8 kopecks in a week, diesel rises 5 kopecks — Rosstat
Between April 8 and 14, the price of automobile gasoline increased in 56 Russian regions
Read more
Ukrainian strikes target energy facilities in 15 Russian regions — TASS estimates
The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones and artillery, including HIMARS rocket launchers
Read more
Putin likens Elon Musk to Russia’s rocket engineer Korolev, says such people are rare
A mission to Mars would be very hard, the Russian leader noted
Read more
US, South Korea kick off Freedom Flag drills involving 90 aircraft
The drills, set to last until May 2, will also involve 1,100 troops
Read more
Serbia's accession to EU loses significance — Serbian minister
Milica Durdevic-Stamenkovski recalled that Serbia began the process of European integration at a time when the idea of EU membership was much more attractive to the public in Serbia and in other potential candidate countries
Read more
Russian official sees growing prospects for Mars mission
"This is getting more real," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
IAEA chief says Iran is close to going nuclear
On April 14, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on the evening of April 16 for meetings with Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Read more
Mercenaries from Colombia, other countries trapped in Gornal monastery — State Duma member
The encircled gunmen are unwilling to surrender because they came to Kursk "to hunt humans"
Read more
Ties with foreign firms seen as no threat to autonomy of Russian aircraft industry
Head of the association the Union of Aviation Engine Construction Viktor Chuiko emphasized the value of working with external partners
Read more
Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky pays visit to Venezuela
The Admiral Vladimirsky left Kronshtadt on March 13
Read more
Slovak PM slams top EU diplomat over warning on May 9 visit to Russia
Robert Fico noted that during his visit to Russia he intended to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and take part in the Immortal Regiment march
Read more
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Read more
Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador
According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine
Read more
North Korea to never tolerate security threats from US — agency
"The repeated appearance of the B-1B aircraft underscores that the US and its satellites seek to create a hostile, confrontational atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula as their actions escalate military tensions," the Korean Central News Agency said
Read more
Kazakhstan invites GCC states to jointly develop its $46 trillion rare metals reserves
Kazakh Foreign Minister also proposed that the GCC initiated the creation of a unified tourist route through Central Asia for travelers from the Gulf states
Read more
Putin says will not make any political comments on events in Palestine
During a meeting with former Gaza hostage Alexander Trufanov, Russian president added that everything that has happened to Trufanov "is a tragedy"
Read more
WTO Director-General says she knows nothing about US plans to withdraw from organization
According to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, rumors about the possible US withdrawal from the WTO have always circulated
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat urges IAEA to resist pressure from certain countries
Abbas Araghchi highlighted Tehran’s "determination to continue interacting and cooperating with the IAEA based on its international legal obligations" in order to resolve the situation around Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
WTO expects growth of Chinese exports in almost all regions of the world
At the same time, US imports from China are expected to fall sharply
Read more
UN chief’s remarks on Sumy events expose selective approach to UN Charter — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that "Russian forces have never carried out deliberate strikes on the civilian population, and they will never do that"
Read more
Mongolian MFA says Russia applied no pressure on EAEU accession
The Mongolian side has endorsed preferences on nearly all significant EAEU goods, including confectionery and dairy products, petroleum products and petrochemicals, and vehicles, under the Russia-Mongolia economic corridor initiative
Read more
Demobilization would strip Ukraine of one-third of its army, senior commander says
According to Alexander Syrsk, Ukraine cannot rotate troops due to problems with recruiting new servicemen
Read more
Taurus supplies to Kiev would usher in ‘new quality’ of Russia-Germany ties — ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev emphsized that the Ukrainian soldiers could not operate these long-range weapons
Read more
Moldova’s President Sandu pulls country into war by eliminating Gagauzia — lawmaker
Andrey Safonov reiterated that earlier this year Moldova’s President Sandu and her Prime Minister Dorin Recean bluntly opposed natural gas supplies from Russia to Transnistria in the form of humanitarian aid to achieve "an agreement of withdrawing the only real guarantee of peace on the Dniester - Russian troops’ - as well as to eliminate the unrecognized republic"
Read more
Russian envoy points to important window of opportunity for Moscow, Washington
The window of opportunity that opened up in Russia-US relations after the change of US administration "has made it possible not only to resume political dialogue but also to revive cultural ties between our countries," Alexander Darchiev said
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Qatar’s emir in Moscow on April 17
According to the Kremlin, the plan is to discuss pressing issues of Russia-Qatar cooperation in various areas with a focus on trade, economic and humanitarian areas
Read more
US not to discuss relaxing sanctions on Russia until Ukraine ceasefire — State Department
"It's clearly a dynamic where there have to be more questions about the nature of who's really committed to peace and a ceasefire," Spokeswoman for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said
Read more
EU militarization prolongs Ukrainian conflict, expert says
Fasyeh Hamid believes that US actions on Ukrainian soil "have exacerbated the crisis of trust in NATO's security across the Atlantic," transforming the EU into a "militarized anti-American bloc"
Read more
Former Kursk Region governor detained on suspicion of fraud
Alexey Smirnov's former first deputy Alexey Dedov have also been detained
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
WTO global GDP growth forecast for 2025 downgraded to 2.2% over US tariffs
The baseline forecast assumed that world GDP growth at market exchange rates would remain at 2.8% in 2025 before moderating to 2.6% in 2026
Read more
Russian intel agency says foreign pundits hope Russia, US will team up to prevent conflict
The agency also stated that analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Gold price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $3,350 per troy ounce
By 9:37 p.m. Moscow time the gold price continued growing to 1.72% and reached $3,354.4 per troy ounce
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kalinovo community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 223 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
FSB foils terror attack plot in Russian resort city of Pyatigorsk
Law enforcement discovered Molotov cocktails upon searching his place of residence
Read more
Russia lists BMD-4M advantages for foreign customers
BMD-4M can be airlifted and dropped on a parachute from Il-76MD-90A(E) aircraft
Read more
Russia must live up to its pioneering legacy in space — Putin
The Russian president highlighted the need to give a boost to Russia’s space program "so that it becomes a driving force" behind national progress, technological advancement and improved quality of life
Read more
Situation with inflation in Russia changing to the better — Putin
The Bank of Russia and the economic bloc of the government want to achieve reduction of mortgage lending to improve the macroeconomic situation, including as regards inflation, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Russia’s Finance Ministry considers creating domestic stablecoin
The ministry explores the possibility to develop internal instruments akin to USDT
Read more
Kremlin sees no prospects for release of Maxim Kharkin in Gaza
"An understanding was reached with Hamas that his release will be a priority during phase two of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal," according to the Kremlin's handouts to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with former Gaza hostage Alexander Trufanov
Read more
Russian envoy to Sweden responds to country’s position on Sumy strike
"The Ukrainian army regularly used civilians as human shields for military facilities in violation of international humanitarian law," the Russian embassy in the kingdom said
Read more
Zakharova brands Ukraine’s bid to host EU leaders on May 9 'theatre of absurd'
"For more than a decade now, these two words have characterized most of the events, steps, and statements that we hear and see from the so-called collective West and all those who pledge loyalty to it," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Emir of Qatar in Moscow
According to the Kremlin press service, the leaders will discuss pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, economic and humanitarian relations
Read more
Zelensky hopes Europe purchases Patriot SAMs for Ukraine — MP
The Ukrainian state budget is currently deficient and will not be able to bear the burden of buying weapons, noted Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Anna Skorokhod
Read more
US tariffs to reach 245% on certain goods from China, not on all its imports — White House
Media reports saying that the US may impose tariffs of up to 245% on all imports from China are "misleading," according to the statement
Read more
EU threats to Serbia over potential Victory Day visit to Russia ‘Euronazism’ — Zakharova
"80 years ago, this is how the fascists forced those who were considered ‘second-class citizens’ to abandon their homeland, ethnicity, and faith," the diplomat stated
Read more
Time names Trump, Starmer, Milei, Merz among 100 most influential people of 2025
The politicians are part of the Leaders category
Read more
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Read more
UN agency points to worst humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip since October 2023
According to OCHA, since March 18, "Israeli forces have escalated bombardment from the air, land and sea across the Gaza Strip and expanded ground operations, resulting in hundreds of casualties, destruction of civilian infrastructure"
Read more
Russia, US, China to divide spheres of influence under new world order — Argentine leader
According to Javier Milei, Europe is currently incapable of claiming global leadership
Read more
US oil inventories up 0.5 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
The current stock level is 6% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Ukrainian UAV attack on Russia’s central Ivanovo Region
An UAV attack alert has been issued in Shuya in the Ivanovo Region
Read more
Kremlin not ready to announce exact hour of end of ceasefire on energy sites strikes
The energy ceasefire has been in effect since March 18
Read more
Putin says new national project on space to be approved shortly
The new national project "aims to cover all areas most important for Russia, ranging from the creation of its own multi-satellite groups of various applications and national orbital station to farther space exploration programs"
Read more
Press review: Russia, US move past Biden’s legacy as Kiev assures NATO of fight readiness
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 11th
Read more
Three major hurdles to clear to make mission to Mars a reality, Putin tells students
The Russian leader stressed that it looked like a very distant goal at the moment
Read more
Air defenses destroy 71 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions last night
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that 49 UAVs were downed over the Kursk Region
Read more
People worldwide increasingly see Russia as keeper of traditional values, says Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that "Russia has consistently upheld the belief that reliance on enduring values common to all major world religions and cultures along with respect for the unique identities of all nations and their right to sovereign development is key to building a fairer multipolar world order"
Read more
Vucic says he faces tremendous pressure for his plans to visit Moscow on May 9
"Serbia made a significant contribution to the fight against fascism, something we take pride in, unlike many countries that are attempting to rewrite history on global, continental, regional, and even local levels," the Serbian leader stated
Read more
Ukrainian UAV control center, Starlink station hit in airstrike on Dnieper right bank
A spokesman for the region’s emergency services said that thanks to cohesion of Battlegroup Dnepr units, three M777 155 mm howitzers were destroyed in the past day
Read more
Russian ruble becomes world’s top-performing currency amid dollar weakness — media
Iskander Lutsko, the Dubai-based head of research and portfolio management at Istar Capital, noted a visible thaw in relations between Moscow and Washington, which, in his view, also played a role in making the Russian currency more attractive to investors
Read more
Russia, US continue to cooperate in outer space no matter what — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Europeans had decided to go for a suspension
Read more
US actions are transforming global trade system into regional one — expert
According to Gao Jian, the current US administration is attempting to reshape the global trade structure to suit its own interests
Read more
Pace of dedollarization will accelerate in near future — expert
Andrey Kostin emphasized that an increasing number of countries are becoming convinced of the risks associated with dependence on the US currency
Read more
Press review: Moscow mulls energy ceasefire extension as Trump eyes State Department cuts
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 16th
Read more
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Read more
Putin says many countries eager to cooperate with Russia in space industry
The President emphasized that Russia and China have "major plans - interesting, ambitious, and grandiose"
Read more
Russian experts see signs that March 15 events in Belgrade were orchestrated
"A study revealed the following: sonic devices were not used to disperse the rally," Serbia’s Security Information Agency report says
Read more
US starts pulling out forces from military base in southern Syria — TV
The US has established nine military bases and three outposts in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria in 2015-2018
Read more
Russia attractive for international partners in space exploration, says Putin
According to the head of state, Russia has a technological potential for exploring deep space
Read more
Russian Customs Service reports $5.6 mln of illegally transported foreign currency in Q1
According to the report, individuals primarily attempted to smuggle US dollars and euros
Read more
UK wages unannounced hostilities against Russia, ambassador says
Andrey Kelin also pointed to London's desire to prevent a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Russia is one of key guarantors of food security — Lavrov
"It can be stated that the active work of the regions really contributes to the progressive consolidation of our country's position in foreign agricultural markets, and the deepening of our cooperation with the countries of the world majority as a whole," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Minister of state: Qatar committed to stronger ties with Russia despite differing views
Over recent years, Russia and Qatar have intensified their engagement, which has continued to grow amid heightened global and regional tensions, particularly in the Middle East. As Doha maintains its role as an effective intermediary in conflict resolution, it has emerged as a nexus for both global and regional interests. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov alone has traveled to the Qatari capital on two occasions in the past six months
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West strikes Ukrainian National Guard position with Tornado-S MLRS
The battlegroup also destroyed 29 fixed-wing drones, 36 unmanned aircraft control points, and four Starlink satellite communication stations
Read more
Hollywood star Van Damme ready to visit Russia as ambassador of peace
Van Damme added that he would like to talk with the Russian leadership "only about peace, sport and happiness"
Read more
Russian envoy says it's time to talk about reforming WTO
During the meeting, the chairman expressed concern over the state of affairs in global trade amid a rise in the application of unilateral restrictions, Platonov noted
Read more
ISS end won't mean end to space cooperation, Putin assures
The People’s Republic of China has huge plans, interesting and promising ones, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Trump extends ban on Russian ships in US ports for another year
The corresponding ban was introduced by former US President Joe Biden on April 21, 2022
Read more
Despite suspending space ties with Moscow, Europe still uses its equipment — Putin
The head of Russian state reiterated that given how complicated space technologies can be, cooperation becomes all the more important
Read more
Russian ambassador in London says 'coalition of willing' prepares intervention in Ukraine
Andrey Kelin also saw a desire to respond to the dialogue established between Moscow and Washington in the European initiative
Read more
US dismisses Israel’s plan to carry out strike on Iran in May — newspaper
US leader Donald Trump "has chosen diplomacy over military action" for now, the New York Time writes
Read more
Serbian president cites FSB report as proof of attempted color revolution
A group of Federal Security Service experts said in a report published by Serbia’s Security Information Agency on Wednesday that the government of Serbia did not use sonic devices to disperse the March 15 rally in Belgrade
Read more
Russia, China continue to discuss Power of Siberia-2 route — ambassador
According to Zhang Hanhui, as for the price of gas, the parties already have the first pipe, so it is easier for them to agree
Read more
Putin urges wider adoption of quantum tech to drive Russia's technological future
According to the Russian leader, state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom and Russian Railways are already working on applying quantum technologies in their operations
Read more
Ambassador slams UK scheme to register foreign influence as 'witch hunt'
"I also emphasize that there is still a lot of uncertainty in the parameters of the scheme, and we expect to receive clarifications from the local authorities," Andrey Kelin added
Read more
Russia’s longtime relations with Palestine help release Russians in Gaza, Putin says
"I think we should express our gratitude to the leadership, the political wing of Hamas for agreeing to meet us halfway and performing this act, a humanitarian act of releasing you," he added
Read more
Roscosmos chief, NASA deputy head discuss further cooperation on ISS
The meeting took place prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky on board
Read more
Moscow court rules to arrest former Kursk Region governor in fraud case
"The court granted the petition of the investigation and ruled to take into custody former Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov until June 15 while pending trial," the statement says
Read more
Ukrainian army sustains colossal losses in Chasov Yar area — DPR head’s adviser
The Ukrainian troops are reluctant to surrender this location, which overlooks the entire agglomeration north of Konstantinovka, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
Russian specialists already working in Iran on Rasht-Astara railway project — Deputy PM
Russia and Iran signed an agreement to jointly build a 160-kilometer section of the Rasht-Astara railroad on May 17, 2023
Read more
Russian troops establish new footholds near Figolevka in Kharkov region, expert says
Andrey Marochko said that during active battles in the Kupyansk direction, our troops managed to improve tactical positions
Read more
Russian expert says Bundeswehr's satellite cluster is Musk's project
"According to public statements from Bundeswehr officials, various options are being explored for the potential creation of a cluster to meet the increasing demand for national reconnaissance capabilities from space," Alexander Stepanov stated
Read more
Ukraine-US negotiations on minerals deal proceed 'quite fast'
On April 11 and 12, Ukrainian and American representatives held technical talks to discuss the terms and conditions of the deal on Ukrainian natural resources
Read more
US State Department closes center on information counteraction to Russia, other countries
The top US diplomat specified that "under the previous administration, this office spent millions of dollars to actively silence and censor the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving"
Read more
Trump administration may bar Americans’ access to China’s DeepSeek — newspaper
According to the New York Times, the US authorities are also considering banning DeepSeek from purchasing US technologies, including artificial intelligence chips
Read more
Hamas may respond to proposal on Gaza in coming hours — TV
The radicals were still "examining the proposal, handed over by the mediators", according to Al Qahera Al Ekhbariya
Read more
Trump annoyed by EU’s backing of Zelensky after White House clash — Politico
On February 28, when answering questions from the media ahead of negotiations, Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky clashed verbally, during which Trump pointed out Zelensky’s lack of respect toward the United States
Read more