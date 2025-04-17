Air defenses destroy 71 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions last night

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 71 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over six Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, on-duty air defenses destroyed and intercepted 71 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 49 UAVs over the Kursk Region, seven each over the Oryol Region and the Ryazan Region, four over the Bryansk Region, three over the Vladimir Region, and one over the Tula Region," the statement reads.

Ryazan Region Governor Pavel Malkov has reported no casualties or material damage from the Ukrainian drone attack via Telegram. There have not been any casualties or damage in the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov said.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the bordering Russian region of Bryansk, has not reported any casualties or damage from the Ukrainian drone attack either.