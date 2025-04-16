Russia, US continue to cooperate in outer space no matter what — Putin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue to cooperate in outer space no matter what, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with university students.

"Cooperation in space goes on with the Americans. Despite everything, it all continues, but the Europeans have decided to go for a suspension. It is their choice," he said.

The Russian leader reminded the students of a historical fact that marked the beginning of the US-Russia space partnership.

"The first docking happened in 1975, between Soyuz 19 and Apollo. It is when the cooperation started, which later resulted in the International Space Station. This work continues," Putin said. "The Soyuz-Apollo docking <...> there was a very interesting moment there. Maybe you know about it. If not, I will tell you. It was planned that the docking would take place over Moscow. In fact, it actually took place over the Elbe. Exactly 30 years before, Soviet and American troops met there, delivering a final blow to Nazi Germany. So exactly 30 years later, in 1975, Apollo and Soyuz docked right above the Elbe.".