MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Foreign pundits have expressed hope that Russia and the US will join efforts to prevent a new global conflict, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement.

"As for the Russian-American relations in the context of past and current events, foreign expert circles express hope that Moscow and Washington will again join efforts in a move that will prevent the world from sliding toward a new global conflict and counter possible provocations from both Ukraine and ‘crazed Europeans’ that are traditionally encouraged by the UK," the agency said.

According to the agency, a retrospective analysis of policies in Western states indicates that Europe is "historically predisposed" to various forms of totalitarianism, which periodically triggers destructive global conflicts.

"According to experts, the current rift in relations between the US and EU countries, which accuse Donald Trump of authoritarianism, is becoming, against the background of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, a factor that contributes to a situational rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, as it happened many times in the past," the statement said.

The agency also stated that analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict.

"The British in every possible way encourage the Kiev regime, which praises Banderite executioners, the punishers that fought on Hitler's side, and currently commits numerous crimes against humanity itself," the statement said. "By the way, America was able to feel similar tendencies of the British back in August 1814, when British troops occupied Washington and burned the Capitol and the White House. As experts believe, apparently, in the context of the above, American historians have even proposed that Britain be called the first ‘evil empire.’"