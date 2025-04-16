US tariffs to reach 245% on certain goods from China, not on all its imports — White House

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US administration may impose tariffs of up to 245% on certain goods from China, not on all supplies from the country to the United States, the press service of the White House wrote on social network X.

Media reports saying that the US may impose tariffs of up to 245% on all imports from China are "misleading," according to the statement. "Here is the breakdown of the tariffs China faces: 125% reciprocal tariff, 20% tariff to address fentanyl crisis, Section 301 tariffs on specific goods, between 7.5% and 100%," the White House said.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not present on the list. Baseline tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, while individualized ones became effective on April 9. On April 9, Trump announced suspension of additional import tariffs imposed on a reciprocal basis for a number of countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that the pause was related to trade negotiations, adding that during this period, a universal tariff of 10% will be in effect. Concurrently, the US president raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Earlier, a 20% tariff was also implemented for allegedly inefficient efforts by governments of Canada, China, and Mexico in their fight against the fentanyl smuggling.

The Chinese commerce ministry said earlier that Beijing would not tolerate Washington’s economic pressure, continuing to protect its own interests.