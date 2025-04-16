ISS end won't mean end to space cooperation, Putin assures

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Even after the International Space Station (ISS) is shuttered, space cooperation with other countries will continue, especially BRICS nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with students.

"There are different ideas on how it [the space station] is supposed to end its operations, and what we are going to do next. But the work will certainly continue, including with new partners. The People’s Republic of China has huge plans, interesting and promising ones," Putin said.

"In general, cooperation will continue with BRICS partners, with India, with Africa, with Brazil. And it will not stop, because many countries show an interest here, and we are a leader in many areas. Therefore, they are interested in working with us. I’m sure this is how it will be," the president added.