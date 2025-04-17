Iran’s top diplomat set to pass on message from Supreme Leader Khamenei to Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to receive a message from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei via Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"He [Araghchi] will have the opportunity of delivering a message from Iran's Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei] to President Putin," Peskov said at a daily news briefing.

Iranian Foreign Minister arrived for an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow at around midday and told reporters upon his arrival that "This trip was planned a long time ago to convey a written message from the Supreme Leader."

"It perfectly coincided with the latest developments, including the indirect talks. We have always discussed the nuclear issue closely with our friends from Russia. We have exchanged views, we have consulted. And now is exactly the right time to discuss it with the Russian side," the Iranian top diplomat added.