Moscow to respond in kind if Tallinn attacks Russian ships — MFA

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia will respond proportionately if Estonia, a NATO member, attacks Russian ships in the Baltic Sea, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat recalled that on April 14, Estonia amended its legislation to authorize the country’s Navy to use force against foreign vessels, granting them the right to "intercept, divert or otherwise force civilian vessels to alter their course, and even sink them if necessary."

"If such actions are directed against Russian vessels, our country will take appropriate measures in response to the risks and threats emanating from NATO member state Estonia," Zakharova emphasized.

She emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"The malicious decision by Tallinn defies the spirit and letter of international law," Zakharova stated. "We expect all countries that follow international law in deed and not just in words to give an unbiased assessment of Tallinn's decision, which poses significant risks to navigation in the Baltic Sea and security in the region," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

Estonian amendments

On April 14, Estonian President Alar Karis signed into law amendments regulating the organization of the Defense Forces and the economic zone, granting the military the authority to use force against civilian vessels if their actions are deemed a threat to the Baltic republic’s vital infrastructure.

The legislation was previously passed by members of the Riigikogu (parliament). Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev called the Estonian law "disgusting" and stressed the need to find a way to counter the initiative.