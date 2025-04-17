MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is certainly responsible for the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue of the Ukrainian command staff meeting in Sumy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Under the pressure of the facts, Zelensky had to dismiss the head of the Sumy military administration [Vladimir] Artyukh. In fact, he thus confirmed the charges against him. In doing so, the junta leader tried to shift the responsibility for this next terrible war crime against his own citizens to the head of the Sumy military administration," the diplomat said.

"I would like to remind Zelensky, who decided to shift the responsibility to the head of the Sumy military administration, of his own words. What did he say a few years ago? That he was 'not a dupe'? And if he is, then the responsibility is on him. Certainly, on him," Zakharova concluded.