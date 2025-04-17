Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Senior Ukrainian officials are in Paris to discuss what may become a catastrophic outcome of plans by the "coalition of the willing" to deploy troops in Ukraine, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on X.

"Apparently, the top of Ukraine’s fascist clique have come to Paris for talks with the UK, Germany and France on how many European coffins they will be ready to accept after the deployment of the troops of the `coalition of the willing’ in Ukraine," the Russian politician wrote in an English-language post.

Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials.

The United States reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will hold a meeting with their European counterparts in Paris on April 17-18.

The "coalition of the willing" held a summit in Paris on March 27, where representatives from around 30 countries discussed potential security guarantees for Kiev after the conclusion of the conflict. One of the key issues was the possible deployment of a military force in Ukraine. The United States was absent from this summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that any presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity in Ukraine is a threat to Russia and Moscow will never agree to this.