Rheinmetall to complete construction of ammo factory in Ukraine next year

BERLIN, April 17. /TASS/. Rheinmetall is expanding its project to build an ammunition plant in Ukraine, currently under construction, with plans to finish it in 2026, the German arms manufacturer’s CEO Armin Papperger said.

"Like [the artillery plant] in Unterluess (in Lower Saxony - TASS), we are scaling up the plant currently being built there. The original plan was to produce 150,000 ammunition units annually, but we will increase that significantly," Papperger told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview.

"The plant should be completed in 2026," he stated.

Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense company. It has benefited from the conflict in Ukraine and expects a significant rise in its income in the future, expanding its production capacity.