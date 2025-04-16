Putin says many countries eager to cooperate with Russia in space industry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Many countries, including members of the BRICS group, are interested in collaborating with Russia in space, President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with a group of students.

"As for cooperation with other countries, such as the United States, it continues," Putin remarked. "The International Space Station has been established and is operational. There are various ideas about how it should conclude its work and what our next steps will be. However, our efforts will certainly continue, including with new partners," he assured.

Putin emphasized that Russia and China have "major plans - interesting, ambitious, and grandiose."

"In general, we are also collaborating with the BRICS countries, including India, South Africa, and Brazil," he added.

Putin said that Roscosmos is in touch with NASA.

"This cooperation does not stop. It cannot stop, because so many countries are interested. Especially since we were and still are leaders in many areas. So, we are of interest to our partners," Putin summarized.