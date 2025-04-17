BELGRADE, April 17. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's entities) President Milorad Dodik said that he is not afraid of EU sanctions because of his visit to Moscow on May 9 at the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I want to be there at that time and I will go," Dodik told the Radio Television of Republika Srpska. According to the leader, he is not afraid of EU sanctions, as his visit to Russia will include his meeting with "one of the most important world leaders." The Republika Srpska leader also called it a "great honor" to receive an invitation from Putin to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Dodik stressed the need to honor the dates associated with the anti-fascist struggle in Europe during World War II. He believes that it is necessary for the sake of the continent's future.

Earlier, EU foreign policy Kaja Kallas announced that Brussels would ask the representatives of the countries willing to join the association not to travel to Moscow on May 9. At the same time, she urged as many European leaders as possible to travel to Kiev on that day. One of the conditions for accession to the European Union is the requirement that the candidate countries gradually bring their foreign policy into full compliance with the political course of the EU, despite the fact that the candidate countries cannot influence the formation of the EU.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was granted the status of a candidate country for EU accession at the end of 2022.