Kazakhstan invites GCC states to jointly develop its $46 trillion rare metals reserves

ASTANA, April 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu proposed that the Arab states of the Persian Gulf jointly develop Kazakhstan’s rare earth metal deposits, which the country values at over $46 trillion, Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said following the conclusion of the third ministerial meeting in the Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) format.

The Foreign Minister "emphasized the importance of joint efforts in the field of rare earth and strategically vital raw materials." "Kazakhstan possesses more than 5,000 deposits with a total estimated value exceeding $46 trillion. We invite our partners from the GCC countries to engage in projects along the entire value chain - from geological exploration to processing and the implementation of innovative solutions," Nurtleu said, as quoted by the Ministry’s press service.

According to the Ministry, he also proposed that the GCC initiate the creation of a unified tourist route through Central Asia for travelers from the Gulf states.

Additionally, the head of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy department highlighted the need for technological transformation within the partnership. He noted that Kazakhstan is actively investing in digital solutions and the development of artificial intelligence. The minister announced the establishment of an International Advisory Council on AI in Kazakhstan and the launch of the Alem.AI Center in Astana, which will serve as a platform for the promotion of startups, research initiatives, and technological development, the Ministry reported.