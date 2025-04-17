MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Europe is increasingly sensing the United States' aloofness regarding the issue of further support and arms supplies to Kiev, while London and Berlin actively demonstrate their involvement in the process, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a news briefing.

"At the 27th Ramstein meeting on April 11 at NATO headquarters, Germany announced the formation of a new, ninth coalition under its command, this time focused on electronic warfare, which will include 11 countries. This coalition is expected to ensure the reliability of Ukrainian communication systems, disrupt Russian military communications, and provide protection against drones. Overall, while this meeting reaffirmed the EU's ongoing commitment to military assistance for the Kiev regime, the behavior exhibited reflected a clear sense of uncertainty, if not dismay. The United States' increasing detachment from further involvement in this chaotic situation is evident, and Europe has clearly lost its ability to act independently of Washington. Most importantly, they will need to bear sole responsibility for these actions," Zakharova remarked.

She noted that the meeting took place with the head of the Pentagon absent.

The Ukrainian military has been promised 21 billion euros in support. London announced a package of assistance amounting to 350 million pounds, and in total, the British plan to spend 4.5 billion pounds on military aid to Kiev by 2025.

"Berlin is striving to keep pace with the British. Ukraine has already received 30 additional missiles for launchers, but Germany is unable to transfer American systems. Instead, Germany is prepared to allocate four more surface-to-air missile systems and supply combat vehicles, tanks, ammunition, and other resources. In total, Germany intends to allocate approximately 3 billion euros for these purposes," Zakharova added.

The British daily The Times has confirmed the significant degree of London's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. It reports that as early as February 2022, dozens of British servicemen were sent to Kiev to instruct Ukrainian personnel on operating the anti-tank systems supplied by London.