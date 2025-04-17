Putin to hold talks with Emir of Qatar in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Moscow on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin press service, the leaders will discuss pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation, with a focus on trade, economic and humanitarian relations, as well as a number of key topics on the international agenda.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov specified that the meeting’s agenda included the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East. He pointed out that Moscow highly appreciated its "trust-based dialogue [with Doha] on numerous issues, including the most sensitive ones," as well as the current level and potential of trade and economic cooperation.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, minister of state at the Qatari Foreign Ministry, told TASS in an interview that Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani planned to discuss the situations in Syria, Gaza and Ukraine with Putin.

The Russian president and the emir of Qatar last met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana in July 2024. At the meeting, the Russian leader pointed to the friendly basis of relations between Moscow and Doha, progress in investment cooperation and growing trade. The emir of Qatar, in turn, stressed that his country appreciated cooperation with Russia, adding that relations between the two countries were based on mutual respect.

In addition, the heads of state remain in contact on the phone. In a telephone conversation on March 21, they discussed bilateral cooperation, agreed to take steps to boost investment ties and also discussed the situation in Gaza and Syria.