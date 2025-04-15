Russia, US, China to divide spheres of influence under new world order — Argentine leader

BUENOS AIRES, April 15. /TASS/. Argentine President Javier Milei believes that Russia, the United States and China will establish distinct zones of influence under the emerging new world order.

"The world order is being redefined. The US will now lead America, Russia will lead Eurasia and China will be the leader of Asia, that is, of the part not headed by Russia," he told the Neura radio station in an interview.

According to Milei, Europe is currently incapable of claiming global leadership. "Europe will have to struggle a lot to get rid of the woke narratives (based on the liberal and gender agenda - TASS). Europe has long ceased to advance," he pointed out.

The Argentine leader argues that Latin American nations should primarily build allied relations with the United States. According to Milei, his country has already become Washington’s key partner in the Western hemisphere. "We are in the right place at the right time," Milei noted.

Milei, who took office as Argentine president on December 10, 2023, has repeatedly said that he sees liberal democracies and Western countries, especially the US and Israel, as Argentina’s main partners. The president expressed his desire to sign a free trade agreement with Washington. Milei has made ten visits to the US since taking office.