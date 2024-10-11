Russia’s Rubicon UAV technology teams operating in special military op area — top brass

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Teams of the Russian Defense Ministry’s new Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies are operating in the Donetsk, Belgorod and Kursk directions of the special military operation, the ministry reported on Friday.

Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the work of the new center and held a meeting on developing unmanned technologies in the Russian Armed Forces on October 11, the ministry specified.

"Andrey Belousov listened to a report on the work of the Center’s teams in the area of the special military operation, in particular, in the Donetsk, Belgorod and Kursk directions. The Center’s teams have destroyed more than 400 items of armament and equipment of the Ukrainian army and wiped out about 800 site targets," the ministry said in a statement.

"UAV teams outfitted with control devices with artificial intelligence elements carry out combat operations round-the-clock. The targets uncovered by reconnaissance drones are promptly transmitted to control posts for using attack UAVs," it said.

The Center’s combat units are staffed with engineers, technicians, communications and logistics support specialists, military medics, reconnaissance and analytical groups to accomplish combat objectives highly efficiently, it specified.

"The defense minister viewed the work of the Center’s operators at an UAV control post. He also inspected an analytical group assigned with generalizing information on the use of systems and capabilities, analyzing statistics on reported video materials and elaborating proposals on increasing the efficiency of applying technology. The combat experience gained is used to train operators of unmanned aerial vehicles and other robotic systems," the ministry said.