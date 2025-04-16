Putin backs incorporating student projects into Russia's space program

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Student-led initiatives should be incorporated into the country's space research, but only if they are worthy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with students of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

One of the students asked the Russian leader whether it is possible to fully integrate student pilot projects into Russia's space program. "Not only is it possible, we must do it," Putin said. "But, certainly, they must be competitive. Preferably, they should be one step ahead," he explained.

The Russian leader emphasized that all Russian projects should be of the highest standard. "We have just now discussed navigation elements with other colleagues. I asked them about precision. Several dozen meters. <…> But we should shoot for to-the-meter accuracy, as well as other indicators," he said.

The Russian president noted that about 600 design engineering departments have been created in more than 200 Russian universities, where students can promote their projects. "We will assist in every way so that your ideas make their mark both in the future and right now," he concluded.