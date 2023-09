WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The REPO (Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs) task force, set up to search and freeze Russia-related assets, estimates the overall value of sovereign Russian assets, blocked by the West, at $280 bln.

"The total value of assets <…> is estimated at around $280 billion, the majority of which is held in the European Union," the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.