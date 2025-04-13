Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian F-16

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down a Ukrainian-operated F-16 fighter jet and more than 200 drones over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defenses shot down a Ukrainian F-16 aircraft, eight JDAM guided aerial bombs, seven US-made HIMARS missiles and 207 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said in a statement.

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 51,335 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,817 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,535 multiple launch rocket systems, 23,556 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,048 special military motor vehicles.