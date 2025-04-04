MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army suffered significant losses while attempting to breach the Russian state border into the Belgorod Region, and the situation is now fully under control, Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Military and Political Directorate and commander of the Akhmat commando forces, told Rossiya-1.

"In general, we are in a relatively good situation. Just two weeks ago, the enemy tried once again to break through our border and advance deeper into the Belgorod Region. Everything is under control now, and these areas are being cleared. The enemy continues to send in more and more cannon fodder, though they suffer heavy losses daily," Alaudinov said.

He further noted that Ukraine fails to make any significant progress in the Belgorod border area.